Telus offering scratch and save deals on tech accessories

For a limited time, Telus customers can save up to 40 percent on tech accessories by visiting one of the carrier’s stores.
Until April 17th, Telus stores will be giving out a scratch and save card that is guaranteed to offer a deal on a product Telus sells.
One of the offers includes up to 40 percent on tech accessories. It appears that several of the deals will remain unadvertised until you get to a store.
Find your nearby store here. Meanwhile, more information on the promotion can be found here.
