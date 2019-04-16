News
Telus offering scratch and save deals on tech accessories

Apr 16, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Telus on logo

For a limited time, Telus customers can save up to 40 percent on tech accessories by visiting one of the carrier’s stores.

Until April 17th, Telus stores will be giving out a scratch and save card that is guaranteed to offer a deal on a product Telus sells.

One of the offers includes up to 40 percent on tech accessories. It appears that several of the deals will remain unadvertised until you get to a store.

Find your nearby store here. Meanwhile, more information on the promotion can be found here.

