Game of Thrones creators publish Spotify playlist with hints about the final season

I wonder if White Walkers like Black Sabbath?

Apr 10, 2019

8:04 AM EDT

If you’re looking for some hints as to how the final season of HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones might end, the show’s creators have published a 50 song playlist on Spotify.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss created a playlist called ‘Game of Thrones: The End Is Coming’ and it’s full of rock and roll to get fans pumped up for season 8.

The showrunners told Spotify’s For the Record Blog that “The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices. No one will believe us, but it’s true.”

“We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel,” Weiss and Benioff told Spotify.

You can stream the playlist on Spotify here.

