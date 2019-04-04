Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s ‘Blackout’ battle royale mode free for all of April

Activision is offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s popular Blackout battle royale mode for free for the month of April.
The promotion will run across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC until April 30th.
In Blackout, 100 players will find themselves dropped into a large map where they must scavenge for loot, all while fighting to be the last team standing.
In addition to featuring the series’ largest-ever multiplayer map, Blackout offers several playable characters from previous Call of Duty: Black Ops games, including Alex Mason, Raul Menendez and Viktor Reznov.
Further, Activision confirmed that all Blackout profile progress will be carried over should players decide to buy Black Ops 4 after the promotional period.
Via: Polygon
