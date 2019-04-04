Alleged Moto P40 Play render sports bezels for days and waterdrop notch

Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) recently tweeted a render of Motorola smartphone with a triple camera setup and a notch.
While Hemmerstoffer at the time wasn’t sure exactly which Motorola smartphone was featured in the image, the leaker has now posted renderings of the P40 Play, based on CAD factory designs.
Together with CompareRaja, Hemmerstoffer posted images of a 5,6-inch handset with a waterdrop notch. The device features a considerable bezel, with a Pixel 2-esque chin as well as a dual rear-facing shooter with two 13-megapixel sensors. The fingerprint sensor is also embedded within the Moto logo, with the volume rockers and power button on the right side of the device.
The smartphone will reportedly still feature a micro USB port, though this makes sense given the device is obviously entry-level.
It’s unclear when Lenovo, the owner of the Motorola brand will launch the Moto P40 series. Given the manufacturer’s history of smartphone releases, it’s likely that we won’t see the handset make it was to Canada.
Source: CompareRaja, OnLeaks
