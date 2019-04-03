The smart home market has nowhere to go but up: report

The International Data Corporation (IDC) is predicting that the global smart home market is expected to grow by 26.9 percent in 2019 compared to 2018.
If the market grows as much as the IDC predicts that means that 832.7 million smart home devices will ship throughout the year.
The report states that “2018 was all about getting products into consumers’ homes and both Amazon and Google excelled at this through low-cost smart speakers and multiple bundles across device categories.”
Although it furthers this by saying that “2019 will be more about tying the various devices together to form a more cohesive experience and more importantly, layering in additional services.”
Notably, it mentions that Apple is still posed to play third place as Google and Amazon take over the market with Alexa and Google Assistant.
“The existing popularity of iOS and macOS devices combined with the availability of Apple apps/services on non-Apple products will help the company slowly entice more consumers into their ecosystem while also attracting third parties to build compatible devices,” reads the report.
Source: IDC
