Anker offering deals on portable chargers, speakers and security cameras

Anker is offering discounts on its products, such as wireless chargers, as it rings in the month of April.
This sale does not require a promotional code but some deals have different expiry dates.
Here are the products available on Amazon Canada:
- RoboVac 30 Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $297.49 (previously $349.99). Offer expires April 17th.
- PowerCore+ 26800 Portable Charger for $84.99 (previously $99.99). Offer expires April 7th.
- PowerCore II 10000 Portable Charger for $35.69 (previously $41.99). Offer expires April 7th.
- Anker 7-in-1 USB C Hub for $76.49 (previously $89.99). Offer expires April 15th.
- 2 pack 6ft Nylon Braided USB C to USB A Cable for $15.29 (previously $17.99). Offer expires April 15th.
- 60W 6-Port Desktop USB Charger with PowerIQ Technology – Black for $33.99 (previously $39.99). Offer expires April 15th.
- Soundbuds Verve Wired Headphones for $18.69 (previously $21.99). Offer expires April 15th.
- Roav SmartCharge F3 in-Car FM Transmitter for $42.49 (previously $49.99). Offer expires April 15th.
- eufyCam E 2-Camera Security System for $509.99 (previously $599.99). Offer expires April 15th.
- SoundCore Flare Speaker for $67.99 (previously $79.99). Offer expires April 15th.
- PowerWave 10W Wireless Charging Pad for $28.89 (previously $33.99). Offer expires April 15th.
