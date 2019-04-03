News
PREVIOUS

Quad camera Moto smartphone render surfaces online

Apr 3, 2019

5:54 PM EDT

0 comments

An image of a quad camera Moto smartphone render has surfaced on the web.

The leak, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) with CashKaro, shows an unknown Moto smartphone with four rear-facing shooters and a front-facing waterdrop notch.

Additionally, the handset will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Beside all four cameras it reads ’48MP’, which likely means that at least one of these shooters features a 48-megapixel shooter.

It’s unclear why this unnamed Moto handset features four cameras. It’s possible that the cameras serve different purposes, with one being time of flight and another for wide-angle pictures.

HMD recently unveiled the Nokia 9 Pureview, a smartphone with all five of its rear-facing cameras featuring 12-megapixel shooters and f/1.8 aperture lenses. It’s possible that Moto might imitate the 9 PureView and instead of having specific cameras capture pictures it will use all four at once.

OnLeaks does not indicate the name of this premium Moto handset or when it will come out.

Related Articles

News

Jan 23, 2019

5:02 PM EDT

Motorola Brazil accidentally leaked the Moto G7 series: report

News

Jan 18, 2019

3:13 PM EDT

Moto G7 series press render leak hints at colours and pricing

News

Jan 9, 2019

2:10 PM EDT

Moto P40 and Moto Z4 Play case renders have surfaced online

Comments