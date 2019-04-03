Quad camera Moto smartphone render surfaces online

An image of a quad camera Moto smartphone render has surfaced on the web.
The leak, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) with CashKaro, shows an unknown Moto smartphone with four rear-facing shooters and a front-facing waterdrop notch.
Shortly after revealing what may be #MotorolaP40Power, I'm back to provide your very 1st look at yet unknown device, the first 4 rear camera powered #Motorola phone! 360° video + 5K renders + dimensions + few specs on behalf of new Partner @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/9WLdgYE3s1 pic.twitter.com/FySFU3h9pv
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 3, 2019
Additionally, the handset will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Beside all four cameras it reads ’48MP’, which likely means that at least one of these shooters features a 48-megapixel shooter.
It’s unclear why this unnamed Moto handset features four cameras. It’s possible that the cameras serve different purposes, with one being time of flight and another for wide-angle pictures.
HMD recently unveiled the Nokia 9 Pureview, a smartphone with all five of its rear-facing cameras featuring 12-megapixel shooters and f/1.8 aperture lenses. It’s possible that Moto might imitate the 9 PureView and instead of having specific cameras capture pictures it will use all four at once.
OnLeaks does not indicate the name of this premium Moto handset or when it will come out.
