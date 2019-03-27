Facebook bans content that supports white nationalism and separatism on its platform

Facebook has announced it is banning any “praise, support and representation of white nationalism and separatism” on its platform.
A blogpost on its website said the new ban will go into effect next week, adding that the concept and groups associated to the concept “have no place on our services.”
“Our policies have long prohibited hateful treatment of people based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity or religion — and that has always included white supremacy. We didn’t originally apply the same rationale to expressions of white nationalism and separatism because we were thinking about broader concepts of nationalism and separatism — things like American pride and Basque separatism, which are an important part of people’s identity,” Facebook wrote.
It was noted that moving forward, “white people will still be able to demonstrate pride in their ethnic heritage” but will not “tolerate praise or support for white nationalism and separatism.”
Facebook Canada noted that people will be able to notify the company when they see content associated to white nationalism or separatism as well.
Source: Facebook
