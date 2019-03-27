News
PREVIOUS|

April’s Pokémon Go Community Day features Dragon-Type monster Bagon

Canada is starting to heat up, so this is a perfect time to get back into Pokémon Go

Mar 27, 2019

2:53 PM EDT

0 comments

As the Canadian winter begins to thaw, Niantic has set the next Pokémon Go Community Day for April 13th with a spotlight on the Dragon-Type monster Bagon.

Niantic has yet to unveil what special move the Pokémon will learn if trainers evolve it. In the past, when the company used Dragon-Type moves for Community days, it featured ‘Draco Meteor’ and ‘Dragon Pulse,’ so there’s a chance that we could see the return of one of those two.

During the event, which starts at 3 PM and runs until 6 PM local time for all regions, players can expect the regular three-times experience for every Pokémon caught and three-hour lures.

Bagon was originally from the third generation of Pokemon game, meaning that its home is the Hoenn region. It evolves into Shelgon and then finally into Salamance, which is a pretty powerful Dragon-Type Pokémon.

Good luck, and happy spring!

Source: Niantic

Related Articles

News

Mar 7, 2019

6:57 PM EDT

Pokémon Go has brought in nearly $2.5 billion in revenue

News

Mar 19, 2019

2:32 PM EDT

Niantic explains why ‘player vs. player’ came to Pokémon Go long after launch

News

Feb 21, 2019

5:47 PM EDT

Players will be able to change teams in Pokémon Go next week

News

Feb 21, 2019

12:03 PM EDT

Pokémon Go photo mode launches on Android for players above level five

Comments