Here’s what Ikea’s Sonos-powered Symfonisk speaker looks like

It can double as a bookshelf or speaker

Mar 26, 2019

9:50 AM EDT

Ikea Symfonisk

Ikea has revealed its upcoming Sonos-powered Symfonisk speaker ahead of schedule.

The company had initially planned to unveil the bookshelf speaker to the public at the annual Salone InterInternazionale del Mobile exhibit in Milan, Italy in April. However, having won a Red Dot design award for Symfonisk, the furniture maker shared images of the speaker on its website on Monday.

Ikea's upcoming Symfonisk speaker

There’s not much to say other than that, in a nifty piece of design, the speaker can double as a shelf or nightstand.

Ikea will start selling the Symfonisk line in Canada starting on August 1st. No word yet on how much the speaker will cost here.

What do you think of Symfonisk? Let us know in the comment section.

Source: Ikea Via: The Verge

