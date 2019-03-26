Huawei unveils P30, P30 Pro with Periscope 50x digital zoom camera

Huawei has announced its latest pairs of flagships, the P30 and P30 Pro.
Both phones feature a waterdrop display with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The P30 Pro features a periscope camera that allows for up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. Additionally, the handset has an improved night time photography mode and a time-of-flight camera on the rear for better depth rendering in photos.
The P30, on the other hand, has 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.
The Huawei P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution, a Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, IP68 water and dust resistance and a 4,200mAh battery. Whereas the P30 has a 6.1-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution, a Kirin 980 chipset, 6GB of RAM and a 3,650 battery.
Huawei has yet to reveal the Canadian availability or pricing for either device.
Comments