Apple adds new actions and Notes support to iOS Shortcuts app

One day after the public release of iOS 12.2, Apple has updated its iOS Shortcuts app to include new actions and Notes integration.
According to the update notes on the App Store, the Shortcuts app now lets users create and access notes using the new ‘Create Note,’ ‘Append to Note,’ ‘Find Notes’ and ‘Show Note’ actions.
In addition to the Notes support, the update brings the following features and changes:
- Numbers can now be pulled directly from text via the new ‘Get Numbers from Input’ action
- Tap on the Library tab to scroll to the bottom of your shortcuts list
- ‘Get Travel Time’ now offers additional details on route name, arrival time, distance and more
- Various bug fixes and improvements
The iOS Shortcuts app can be downloaded for free from the App Store.
