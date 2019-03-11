News
Microsoft Canada’s March Break Sale discounts Xbox One, Surface devices

The Canadian Microsoft Store is celebrating March Break with deals on many of its products

Mar 11, 2019

1:10 PM EDT

0 comments

Surface Pro 6 Type Cover

The Canadian Microsoft Store is now holding a March Break Sale that offers discounts on Xbox One systems and accessories, the Surface Book 2 and various gaming PCs, among other products.

Below are some of the most notable deals:

It’s worth pointing out that Anthem — Electronic Art’s recently released multiplayer action-RPG — was developed by Canada’s own BioWare Edmonton.

Further, it’s important to note that these deals end at different times. For example, the Surface Book offer runs until March 21st, while the Xbox One bundle promotions last until March 22nd.

The full list of Microsoft Store March Break deals can be found here. The Microsoft Store offers free shipping and returns on all orders across Canada.

