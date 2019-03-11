Microsoft Canada’s March Break Sale discounts Xbox One, Surface devices

The Canadian Microsoft Store is now holding a March Break Sale that offers discounts on Xbox One systems and accessories, the Surface Book 2 and various gaming PCs, among other products.
Below are some of the most notable deals:
- Dell XPS 13 9370 XPS9370-5156SLV-PUS Laptop — $1599 (regularly $1899)
- Lenovo Flex 11 81A7000BUS Laptop — $349 (regularly $429)
- Surface Book 2 — save up to $350 (‘Build Your Own Bundle’ deal)
- Surface Pro 6 — save up to $250 (‘Build Your Own Bundle’ deal) plus get a free Soundstream Bluetooth Speaker ($69.99 value)
- Xbox One controllers — $49.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Xbox One X The Division 2 1TB bundle — $519 (regularly $599) [pre-order, comes out March 15th]
- Xbox One S Anthem 1TB bundle — $299 (regularly $379)
It’s worth pointing out that Anthem — Electronic Art’s recently released multiplayer action-RPG — was developed by Canada’s own BioWare Edmonton.
Further, it’s important to note that these deals end at different times. For example, the Surface Book offer runs until March 21st, while the Xbox One bundle promotions last until March 22nd.
The full list of Microsoft Store March Break deals can be found here. The Microsoft Store offers free shipping and returns on all orders across Canada.
