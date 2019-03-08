News
Rogers is offering an enticing deal to encourage users to sign up for its SN Now+ Sports streaming service with a new annual subscription tier.

Sports fans can pay $249.99 CAD per year for the service which levels out to $20.83 per month. If they choose the monthly subscription instead it costs $27.99 for SN Now+ and $19.99 for the basic SN Now.

Although, if users sign up for the yearly plan before March 31st it only costs $199.99 per year, which is $16.66 per month.

SN Now+ lifts some regional sports broadcasting blackouts giving viewers can access more live sports content. This gives hockey fans access to over 500 NHL games, according to Sportsnet’s website. SN Now has no annual subscription option and gives users access to 300 hockey games.

Both tiers of SN Now are currently available on desktop, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV 4th Gen, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android.

