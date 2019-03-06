Half of all app users play games on their smartphones, according to a new study from gaming analytics firm Newzoo.
For context, this makes mobile games the overall third most-popular app category — tied with music apps and just behind first and second place social media apps and shopping apps.
The study, which was produced alongside games publishing giant Activision Blizzard, polled over 12,000 worldwide mobile app users between the ages of 18 and 65.
Of these 12,000-odd users, the survey found a roughly 50/50 split between male and female mobile gamers. However, men played shooter titles far more than women, while women played puzzle games far more than men.
What was common among all these gamers, however, was a tendency to be influenced by in-game ads.
According to the survey, 43 percent of mobile gamers said they were more likely to use or buy brands with advertisements they liked, compared to 32 percent of of non-gamers. Further, 29 percent agreed that advertised brands are better than non-advertised brands, versus 23 percent of non-gamers
In conclusion, Newzoo predicts that 2.4 billion people will play mobile games in 2019. Gaming across all platforms is expected to generate $148 billion in revenue this year, with mobile games accounting for roughly half of that total.
Source: Activision Blizzard Via: GamesIndustry.biz
