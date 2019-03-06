The Ottawa-based company behind the Instant Pot is about to get a lot bigger

One of Canada’s biggest entrepreneurial success stories is about to get even bigger.
On Monday, Corelle Brands, the maker of popular cooking brands like Pyrex, announced that it plans to merge with Instant Brands, the Ottawa-based company behind the world-famous Instant Pot.
Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed. However, as part of the deal, Robert Wang, the former computer scientist who created the Instant Pot, will take on the role of chief innovation officer at the new company. Instant Groups, meanwhile, will continue to operate out of Ottawa.
Since first launching in 2010, Instant Pot has taken the internet and cooking world by storm. On Amazon.ca, the device has a four-and-a-half rating on more than 1,000 reviews. Every time we here at MobileSyrup have written about an Instant Pot sale, readers have flocked to the article. It’s a product that seems to transcend boundaries to have almost universal appeal.
Source: New York Times
