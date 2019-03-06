New Metal Slug idle RPG now available for Google Play registration

South Korean game developer ekkorr has an upcoming mobile title called Metal Slug Infinity, an idle RPG for Android and iOS.
The game is currently open for pre-registration on the Play Store.
As an idle RPG, Infinity deviates from the classic run-and-gun gameplay of the Metal Slug franchise. Instead, the game uses old-school Metal Slug assets to create a more casual, passive experience where players manage their troops and equipment with simple screen taps.
A specific release date has not yet been revealed. It appears that the game will be free-to-play with in-game purchases, although ekkorr hasn’t yet confirmed specifics.
Via: Android Police
Comments