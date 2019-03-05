If you were thinking that Aston Martin’s newest hypercar will include an expensive, futuristic dashboard, you’d be wrong.
Instead, the automotive company’s latest project, titled AM-RB 003, will require you to mount your smartphone onto the right side of the dashboard.
While this might be a disappointment to a few people lucky enough to buy this car, this is Aston Martin’s way to reduce weight as it strives to make the fastest road-legal hypercars ever produced.
The AM-RB 003 sports a new Aston Martin-developed hybrid turbo-charged V6 engine and will borrow technology and concepts from Formula 1 (F1), an international racing series.
Despite having a V6 engine, the hypercar will compensate this by incorporating ‘next generation aircraft morphing technology’ into its aerodynamics.
Aston Martin hasn’t given out any other specifications to this vehicle yet.
However, since it’s the follow-up to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, which boasts 1,100 horsepower, it’s a safe assumption to expect the AM-RB 003 to be faster.
Aston Martin’s hypercar is expected for release in 2021.
Image credit: Aston Martin
Source: The Verge, Aston Martin
