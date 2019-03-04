News
Google Maps can now help you find the closest Lime scooter in Calgary

And more than 80 other cities across the globe

Mar 4, 2019

12:20 PM EST

Starting this week, Maps users can take advantage of Google’s popular navigation app to locate Lime scooters, bikes and e-bikes in more than 80 across the globe, including one Canadian municipality, Calgary.

Google announced the update on its Keyword blog on Sunday.

Whether you find yourself in Calgary or any of the other cities in which the functionality is available, you’ll find information on the nearest Lime scouter via Maps ‘Transit’ lab. Maps will prompt you to “also consider” Lime, with an estimate on how long it will take to walk to the scooter, as well as how much it will cost to rent and how it will affect your overall ETA.

Google first started testing this functionality back in December.

The company says its plans to roll out the functionality to additional cities globally in the future.

Source: Google

