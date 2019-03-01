News
JBL delays its 3-in-1 Link Bar sound bar with Google Assistant and Android TV again

If JBL ever manages to get the Link Bar out, it'll likely have a hit on its hands

Mar 1, 2019

2:40 PM EST

JBL has delayed its Link Bar sound bar with built-in Google Assistant and Android TV functionality until the summer of 2019.

It’s unfortunate because it looks like Link Bar will offer a great take on a TV-focused Google Home. With both Android TV and Google Assistant functionality built-in, Link Bar users will be able to use their voice to control their TVs. On top of all that, it’s also a sound bar, so it likely sounds better than the speakers on most people’s TVs.

This is the second time JBL has delayed the release of Link Bar. JBL announced the sound bar in May 2018 and started taking pre-orders for the device in August. Link Bar was initially scheduled to arrive in the fall before JBL moved the launch to this spring. Notwithstanding any further delays, the sound bar is now scheduled to arrive in mid-to-late summer.

MobileSyrup has reached out to JBL to see if we can get any details on a Canadian release date.

Source: Android Police

