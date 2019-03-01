Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in March

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada. This March, highlights include full coverage of the NFL Combine, the latest installment of ‘El Clasico’ between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, all of the games from UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the launch of the new MLS season and Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 matchups.
March 2nd
La Liga
Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona (El Clasico)
NFL Combine
Live Coverage and Feature Content
Serie A
Lazio vs. Roma
MLS
Orlando City vs. New York City
Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution
Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake
Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers
March 3rd
NFL Combine: Live Coverage and Feature Content
Serie A: Napoli vs. Juventus
MLS:
LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati
March 4th
MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
March 5th
UEFA Champions League:
Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Real Madrid vs. Ajax FC
Copa Libertadores:
San José vs. Flamengo
Godoy Cruz vs. Olimpia
TBC vs. San Lorenzo
March 6th
UEFA Champions League:
FC Porto vs. AS Roma
PSG vs. Manchester United
MLS:
Weekly Roundup Show
DC United vs. Atlanta United
Copa Libertadores:
Wilstermann vs. Boca Juniors
Deportes Tolima vs. Athletico Paranaense
TBC vs. Universidad Católica
TBC vs. San Lorenzo
Wilstermann vs. Boca Juniors
Universidad Concepción vs. Sporting Cristal
TBC vs. Cerro Porteño
TBC vs. Internacional
March 7th
UEFA Europa League:
Sevilla vs. Slavia Praha
Rennes vs. Arsenal
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Benfica
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Internazionale
Zenit vs. Villarreal
Valencia vs. Krasnodar
Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kyiv
Napoli vs. Salzburg
Copa Libertadores:
Alianza Lima vs. River Plate
Junior vs. Palmeiras
Zamora vs. Nacional
Rosario Central vs. Grêmio
Huracán vs. Cruzeiro
March 8th
Serie A: Juventus vs. Udinese
Combate Américas (MMA): Mexico vs. Spain
Copa Libertadores: Deportivo Lara vs. Emelec
March 9th
Boxing: Dmitry Bivol vs. Joe Smith Jr.
Six Nations (Rugby):
Scotland vs. Wales
England vs. Italy
March 10th
Six Nations (Rugby): Ireland vs. France
March 12th
UEFA Champions League:
Manchester City vs. FC Schalke 04
Juventus vs. Atlético Madrid
Copa Libertadores:
Boca Juniors vs. Deportes Tolima
Palmeiras vs. TBC
Olimpia vs. Univ. Concepción
March 13th
UEFA Champions League:
Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais
Bayern München vs. Liverpool
MLS: Weekly Roundup Show
Copa Libertadores:
Grêmio vs. TBC
Sporting Cristal vs. Godoy Cruz
Nacional vs. TBC
Cerro Porteño vs. Zamora
Cruzeiro vs. Deportivo Lara
San Lorenzo vs. Junior
March 14th
UEFA Europa League:
Krasnodar vs. Valencia
Salzburg vs. Napoli
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Chelsea
Villarreal vs. Zenit
Internazionale vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Benfica vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Arsenal vs. Rennes
Slavia Praha vs. Sevilla
Copa Libertadores:
Flamengo vs. LDU Quito
River Plate vs. TBC
Internacional vs. Alianza Lima
Universidad Católica vs. Rosario Central
Peñarol vs. San José
March 15th
UEFA Champions League: Quarter-Final Draw
Boxing: Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll
Copa Libertadores:
Athletico Paranaense vs. Wilstermann
Emelec vs. Huracán
March 16th
Six Nations (Rugby):
Italy vs. France
Wales vs. Ireland
England vs. Scotland
March 17th
Serie A:
Genoa vs. Juventus
AC Milan vs. Internazionale
March 19th
Copa Sudamericana: Unión Española vs. Mushuc Runa
March 20th
MLS: Weekly Roundup Show
Copa Sudamericana:
Deportivo Municipal vs. Colón
Nacional Potosí vs. Zulia
March 21st
Copa Sudamericana:
Independiente FBC vs. La Equidad
Unión Santa Fe vs. Independiente del Valle
Wanderers vs. Sport Huancayo
Deportivo Antofagasta vs. Fluminense
March 22nd
Copa Sudamericana: Rionegro v Oriente Petrolero
March 27th
MLS: Weekly Roundup Show
March 29th
Bellator 219 (MMA): Koreshkov vs. Larkin
Combate Américas (MMA): Alday vs. Lopez II
March 30th
Boxing: Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Lopez
March 31st
Serie A:
Internazionale vs. Lazio
Juventus vs. Empoli
AS Roma vs. Napoli
