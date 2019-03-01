News
Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in March

Mar 1, 2019

6:58 PM EST

0 comments

DAZN

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada. This March, highlights include full coverage of the NFL Combine, the latest installment of ‘El Clasico’ between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, all of the games from UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the launch of the new MLS season and Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 matchups.

March 2nd

La Liga
Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona (El Clasico)

NFL Combine
Live Coverage and Feature Content

Serie A
Lazio vs. Roma

MLS
Orlando City vs. New York City
Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution
Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake
Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

March 3rd

NFL Combine: Live Coverage and Feature Content

Serie A: Napoli vs. Juventus

MLS:
LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati

March 4th

MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

March 5th

UEFA Champions League:
Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Real Madrid vs. Ajax FC
Copa Libertadores:
San José vs. Flamengo
Godoy Cruz vs. Olimpia
TBC vs. San Lorenzo

March 6th

UEFA Champions League:
FC Porto vs. AS Roma
PSG vs. Manchester United

MLS:
Weekly Roundup Show
DC United vs. Atlanta United
Copa Libertadores:
Wilstermann vs. Boca Juniors
Deportes Tolima vs. Athletico Paranaense
TBC vs. Universidad Católica
TBC vs. San Lorenzo
Wilstermann vs. Boca Juniors
Universidad Concepción vs. Sporting Cristal
TBC vs. Cerro Porteño
TBC vs. Internacional

March 7th

UEFA Europa League:
Sevilla vs. Slavia Praha
Rennes vs. Arsenal
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Benfica
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Internazionale
Zenit vs. Villarreal
Valencia vs. Krasnodar
Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kyiv
Napoli vs. Salzburg
Copa Libertadores:
Alianza Lima vs. River Plate
Junior vs. Palmeiras
Zamora vs. Nacional
Rosario Central vs. Grêmio
Huracán vs. Cruzeiro

March 8th

Serie A: Juventus vs. Udinese

Combate Américas (MMA): Mexico vs. Spain
Copa Libertadores: Deportivo Lara vs. Emelec

March 9th

Boxing: Dmitry Bivol vs. Joe Smith Jr.

Six Nations (Rugby):
Scotland vs. Wales
England vs. Italy

March 10th

Six Nations (Rugby): Ireland vs. France

March 12th

UEFA Champions League:
Manchester City vs. FC Schalke 04
Juventus vs. Atlético Madrid
Copa Libertadores:
Boca Juniors vs. Deportes Tolima
Palmeiras vs. TBC
Olimpia vs. Univ. Concepción

March 13th

UEFA Champions League:
Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais
Bayern München vs. Liverpool

MLS: Weekly Roundup Show

Copa Libertadores:
Grêmio vs. TBC
Sporting Cristal vs. Godoy Cruz
Nacional vs. TBC
Cerro Porteño vs. Zamora
Cruzeiro vs. Deportivo Lara
San Lorenzo vs. Junior

March 14th

UEFA Europa League:
Krasnodar vs. Valencia
Salzburg vs. Napoli
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Chelsea
Villarreal vs. Zenit
Internazionale vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Benfica vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Arsenal vs. Rennes
Slavia Praha vs. Sevilla

Copa Libertadores:
Flamengo vs. LDU Quito
River Plate vs. TBC
Internacional vs. Alianza Lima
Universidad Católica vs. Rosario Central
Peñarol vs. San José

March 15th

UEFA Champions League: Quarter-Final Draw
Boxing: Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll

Copa Libertadores:
Athletico Paranaense vs. Wilstermann
Emelec vs. Huracán

March 16th

Six Nations (Rugby):
Italy vs. France
Wales vs. Ireland
England vs. Scotland

March 17th

Serie A:
Genoa vs. Juventus
AC Milan vs. Internazionale

March 19th

Copa Sudamericana: Unión Española vs. Mushuc Runa

March 20th

MLS: Weekly Roundup Show

Copa Sudamericana:
Deportivo Municipal vs. Colón
Nacional Potosí vs. Zulia

March 21st

Copa Sudamericana:
Independiente FBC vs. La Equidad
Unión Santa Fe vs. Independiente del Valle
Wanderers vs. Sport Huancayo
Deportivo Antofagasta vs. Fluminense

March 22nd

Copa Sudamericana: Rionegro v Oriente Petrolero

March 27th

MLS: Weekly Roundup Show

March 29th

Bellator 219 (MMA): Koreshkov vs. Larkin
Combate Américas (MMA): Alday vs. Lopez II

March 30th

Boxing: Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Lopez

March 31st

Serie A:
Internazionale vs. Lazio
Juventus vs. Empoli
AS Roma vs. Napoli

Comments