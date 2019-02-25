Samsungs shows off every angle of the Galaxy fold in four-minute video

The Galaxy Fold and the other foldable phones have been making waves at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Now, Samsung has released a video that gives us a closer look at its new, ultra-expensive foldable device.
The video is just over four minutes long, and there’s no talking. You can only hear the sounds of the phone folding and a few other ambient noises.
Overall, the video is just four minutes of slow pans across the device in all of its colour variants, as well as demos of apps running on the smartphone’s large, 7.3-inch interior display.
To read more about the $2,000 USD (about $2,600 CAD) phone check out MobileSyrup’s announcement post here and watch Samsung’s video above.
Source: Samsung
