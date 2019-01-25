HMD Global, the Finnish company that currently holds the license to manufacture devices under the Nokia brand, has announced a partnership with three North American wireless service providers, including Toronto-based national carrier Rogers Communications.
According to a January 25th, 2019 media release, HMD’s partnerships — which include Verizon Wireless and AT&T-owned mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Cricket Wireless — means that North American consumers will be able to purchase Nokia-branded smartphone directly from carriers, rather than needing to rely on retailers like Amazon or Canada Computers.
HMD used the same media release to announce that a Chatr-specific Nokia Android smartphone will come to Canada “very soon.”
“Our Nokia phone promise is distinct and built on consumer insight — European design and craftsmanship, excellent quality, latest Android and purposeful innovation that enhances your everyday user experience,” said Maurizio Angelone, vice president of HMD Global’s Americas division.
“We want consumers in North America to love and trust their Nokia phones.”
While HMD didn’t specify which smartphone would come to Chatr, the Finnish hardware manufacturer said Cricket is set to receive the Nokia 3.1 Plus, while the Nokia 2 V will be available for Verizon subscribers.
It’s worth noting that Nokia as a company still exists. However, the former Finnish hardware giant stepped out of the handset market by selling its mobile phone business to Microsoft in 2014.
Under the terms of its agreement with Microsoft, Nokia was restricted from selling Nokia-branded phone until December 21st, 2015.
Microsoft eventually sold the Nokia mobile phone brand to HMD Global back in 2016, which was founded and is still run by a team consisting mostly of former Nokia executives.
Source: HMD Global
Comments