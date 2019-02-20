Samsung Galaxy S10 to include ‘Instagram Mode’ for easy social media sharing

Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone will feature an ‘Instagram Mode.’
During its ongoing Unpacked event in San Francisco, Instagram head Adam Mosseri took to the stage alongside Samsung’s president of the mobile communication business DJ Koh, to show off the new functionality.
In his demonstration, Mosseri took a selfie with Koh that could then be shared directly to Instagram from within the stock Camera app on the S10. This means that users won’t have to go into the Instagram app to do this. However, users will still need to have the Instagram app installed on their phone.
Additionally, Instagram Mode will include a number of creative editing tools, such as Instagram’s suite of Stories filters. Altogether, Samsung says the S10 will offer the “best Instagram experience on a smartphone.”
