Samsung Vietnam released three Galaxy S10 teasers

While Samsung doesn’t plan on revealing the S10 until February 20th, that’s not stopping the South Korean company from teasing the upcoming handset.
Samsung Vietnam shared three teasers that offer more details about the upcoming devices.
The first teaser advertises 4K video capture.
Following that teaser, Samsung also released a teaser suggesting that the S10 will feature both a bigger battery and reverse wireless charging. In the six-second clip, the S10’s battery is shown recharging a host of other batteries without depleting its own power supply.
The last trailer shows the S10 unlocking with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This isn’t shocking considering rumours and leaks over the past year have suggested that the company is working on a handset with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Recently leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 spec sheets indicated that the S10 will feature both an in-display fingerprint sensor and 4K video recording. The spec sheet doesn’t mention reverse wireless charging, however.
But that’s not to say that it won’t be available; not all features show up on a spec sheet.
Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 series on February 20th.
Source: 9to5Google
