Tesla is adding a security camera mode to vehicles with Autopilot 2.0

Ideally, this will be a significant deterrent for potential thieves and vandals

Jan 23, 2019

3:59 PM EST

Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday night that an upcoming update to Tesla’s operating system allows drivers to use their vehicle’s cameras for security purposes.

Tesla is calling this feature ‘Sentry Mode, and any Teslas with Autopilot 2.0 and greater support the feature.

Teslas with Autopilot 2.0 have eight cameras. Repurposing those cameras to watch the area around a vehicle makes a lot of sense.

A few questions surround how the feature works and if it drains a substantial amount of battery.

Tesla launched a dash camera feature in October alongside Autopilot software update version nine. To use the dash cam drivers need to plug a USB flash drive into their vehicle’ front USB so it can store recorded video.

Tesla hasn’t shared specifics how it plans to implement the new camera feature, though the Twitter user who prompted Musk to tell the world about Sentry Mode asked specifically for a 360-degree camera. Musk didn’t correct him, so it seems likely that Sentry Mode records 360-degree footage.

Hopefully the company can find a more streamlined way to store your security footage files. Perhaps it can even find a way to let users watch the camera’s feed via Tesla’s mobile app.

Source: Elon Musk 

