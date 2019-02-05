News
PREVIOUS|

Google is shutting down its classic Tasks web UI

Feb 5, 2019

4:46 PM EST

0 comments

Google Tasks

Google will soon shut down its classic Tasks user interface.

As spotted by Android Police, a message on the Tasks page indicates that the service is set to end soon. The Tasks page now goes over the new version of Tasks and mentions that the classic user interface is being phased out.

Users can access Tasks through the Gmail sidebar, Google Calendar or through the dedicated Tasks app on Android and iOS.

Going forward, however, the classic Tasks UI will only be integrated into Gmail.

Via: Android Police

Related Articles

Features

Jun 2, 2018

2:02 PM EST

Spend less time ‘toing’ and more time doing with Google Tasks [App of the Week]

News

Feb 5, 2019

7:03 PM EST

Firefox 66 will start blocking autoplaying videos and audio

News

Feb 5, 2019

6:09 PM EST

Canadian-made Shadow of the Tomb Raider coming to Xbox Game Pass later this week

News

Feb 5, 2019

6:06 PM EST

Samsung patent reveals plans to put camera in Note S Pen

Comments