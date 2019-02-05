Google is shutting down its classic Tasks web UI

Google will soon shut down its classic Tasks user interface.
As spotted by Android Police, a message on the Tasks page indicates that the service is set to end soon. The Tasks page now goes over the new version of Tasks and mentions that the classic user interface is being phased out.
Users can access Tasks through the Gmail sidebar, Google Calendar or through the dedicated Tasks app on Android and iOS.
Going forward, however, the classic Tasks UI will only be integrated into Gmail.
Via: Android Police
Comments