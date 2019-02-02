Google offers deals on Pixel 2 XL, Nest Cam Indoor for Valentine’s Day

Google is celebrating Valentine’s Day this year with a couple of deals on its online store.
If you’re looking to pick up last year’s excellent Pixel 2 XL or a few Nest cameras, now’s the time.
The Pixel 2 XL is on sale for $859, down from $1,159 for the black and the ‘panda’ white and black colours.
The Google Store also has the Pixel 2 on sale for $749 (down from $899), but at the time of writing, the phone was sold out.
If phones aren’t your thing, Nest’s indoor security camera — the Nest Cam Indoor — is on sale, but only if you buy the three-pack. It’s available for $522 down from $747 regular price.
Overall, these are some solid offers on excellent phones and security cameras. While it might be a little on the old side, the Pixel 2 XL is a very capable device with a camera that still outshoots most phones.
You can check out the Valentine’s Day deals here.
