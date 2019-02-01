Top-end Samsung Galaxy S10+ could cost as much as $2,254 CAD in Europe: report

The full list of 4G Samsung Galaxy S10 devices, including storage and memory variants, as well as pricing and colours have leaked online.
The pricing below is for the Netherlands.
Obviously, regional Canadian pricing is likely to differ but it shows how steep the phones will cost. In fact, it’s possible that these handsets will be even more expensive in Canada. Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice together leaked this information.
EXCLUSIVE! Here's the full list of Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ variants that will be coming to Europe along with Official Pricing. This price list is for Netherlands, I don't have for other countries as of now, but the difference should be minimal b/w European countries. pic.twitter.com/WWSFzXjnFO
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 1, 2019
According to this list, the Samsung Galaxy S10e — the ‘budget’ S10 variant — will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will launch in yellow, black, green and white. Samsung will release a blue variant following the initial launch of the device. The handset will cost €749 ($1,126.29 CAD) in the Netherlands, according to the leak.
The base model S10 will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This device will reportedly come in black, green, white and blue, and will cost €899 ($1,351.85). The 8GB of RAM and 512 storage configuration will reportedly come in the same colours and cost €1,149 ($1,727.78)
The S10+ with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is rumoured to be priced at €999 ($1,502) and will be available in the same colour options as the standard variant. The 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage option will reportedly cost €1,249 ($1878.15).
Lastly, the S10+ with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will reportedly come in ceramic black and ceramic white and will cost €1,499 ($2,254).
Samsung will unveil all colour variants on February 20th when it officially unveils the Galaxy S10 series.
