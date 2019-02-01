News
PREVIOUS|

Top-end Samsung Galaxy S10+ could cost as much as $2,254 CAD in Europe: report

Prepare to pay a pretty penny for the S10+

Feb 1, 2019

11:54 AM EST

0 comments

Galaxy S9+

The full list of 4G Samsung Galaxy S10 devices, including storage and memory variants, as well as pricing and colours have leaked online.

The pricing below is for the Netherlands.

Obviously, regional Canadian pricing is likely to differ but it shows how steep the phones will cost. In fact, it’s possible that these handsets will be even more expensive in Canada. Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice together leaked this information.

According to this list, the Samsung Galaxy S10e — the ‘budget’ S10 variant — will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will launch in yellow, black, green and white. Samsung will release a blue variant following the initial launch of the device. The handset will cost €749 ($1,126.29 CAD) in the Netherlands, according to the leak.

The base model S10 will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This device will reportedly come in black, green, white and blue, and will cost €899 ($1,351.85). The 8GB of RAM and 512 storage configuration will reportedly come in the same colours and cost €1,149 ($1,727.78)

The S10+ with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is rumoured to be priced at €999 ($1,502) and will be available in the same colour options as the standard variant. The 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage option will reportedly cost €1,249 ($1878.15).

Lastly, the S10+ with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will reportedly come in ceramic black and ceramic white and will cost €1,499 ($2,254).

Samsung will unveil all colour variants on February 20th when it officially unveils the Galaxy S10 series.

Related Articles

News

Jan 31, 2019

3:24 PM EST

Samsung has started manufacturing the Galaxy S10

News

Jan 30, 2019

8:32 AM EST

Samsung announces 1TB storage chip for phones, might be in Galaxy S10

News

Feb 1, 2019

11:09 AM EST

Leaked Samsung video could give us our best look yet at the company’s foldable smartphone

News

Jan 31, 2019

2:18 PM EST

Official render of Samsung Galaxy S10+ suggests March 8th release date: report

Comments