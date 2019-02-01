News
PREVIOUS|

New Adobe Photoshop Express update improves watermarks, vignettes

More additions to make your photos Instagram-worthy

Feb 1, 2019

11:57 AM EST

0 comments

Adobe CC

Watermark resizing, enhanced vignettes, new content and bug fixes are the additions in Adobe’s Photoshop Express update 5.9,571, which released on February 1st.

Watermark resizing is a significant addition to the mobile app, as there was no way to adjust a watermark to your desired size before.

It’s important to note that you still don’t have complete control over the watermark positioning, as reported by the Android Police.

Vignettes is another notable improvement, as you have more control with the roundness and feather tools to further give photos a more exciting look.

Other additions include new text styles in the application, along with bug and crash fixes to improve its usability.

Photoshop Express is available for both iOS and Android.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Feb 1, 2019

11:04 AM EST

Xbox Android and iOS app now lets you download and directly share clips

News

Jan 31, 2019

5:58 PM EST

Apple revokes Google enterprise developer certificate

News

Feb 1, 2019

11:09 AM EST

Leaked Samsung video could give us our best look yet at the company’s foldable smartphone

News

Jan 29, 2019

6:34 PM EST

Apple says there are over 900 million active iPhones in the wild

Comments