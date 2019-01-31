Latest Humble Bundle deal offers up to nine PS4 Indie games

Humble is offering its first mixed publisher bundle with a variety of PlayStation indie games. The Humble Indie PlayStation Bundle 2019 features games like Shadow Warrior 2, Killing Floor 2 and Layers of Fears.
According to Sony, the bundle is worth more than $239 USD, but instead can cost players only $15 USD. This bundle is available until February 12th at 2pm ET/11am PT.
Humble Bundle works on a tier system, so paying the lowest amount will only get you some of the games, but paying the highest tier will get you everything.
You can also decide where your money goes. You can choose to have your money go to the developers, the publishers, Humble Bundle itself, or a charity.
For approx $1.33 CAD or more, you get:
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- The Bard’s Tale
- InnerSpace
If you beat the average price, in this case, approx $13.22 CAD, you get all the above games and:
- Layers of Fear
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – Standard Edition
- The Talos Principle
- Broken Age
Pay approx $19.72 CAD, you can get all of the games, including:
- Killing Floor 2
- Shadow Warrior 2
To check out the Humble Bundle deals, click here.
