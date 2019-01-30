News
Microsoft’s revamped outlook app is now available for iOS

The big question is, will it ever come to Android soon

Microsoft announced that it was redesigning its iOS Outlook app at the beginning of December 2018 and the update is finally available.

The new update is part of Microsoft’s new design that it announced along with some new icons at the end of November 2018. Notably, the new outlook update does not have the new icon.

As an email inbox, it works really well for people with multiple accounts since it has a great inbox sorting tool. It breaks up important and non-essential emails into two sections, ‘Focused’ and ‘Other.’

You can download the app from the App Store for free.

