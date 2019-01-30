Meizu Zero is available to back on IndieGoGo for $1,299 USD

News
Last week, Chinese OEM Meizu became one the first company to announce a nearly holeless handset, the Meizu Zero. The phone sports a unibody design, with wireless charging and minuscule bezels. Now those interested in the handset can pre-order it via IndieGoGo. 

Backing the device will cost a hefty penny, however. The ‘Exclusive Engineer Unit’ costs $1,299 USD (approximately $1,709 CAD at the time of writing.)

Currently, Meizu expects to start fulfilling pre-orders by April 2019.

The Meizu Zero sports a 5.99-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution. Additionally, the phone features a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, the handset includes an eSIM technology, an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes in either black or white.

What’s special about the smartphone is that it doesn’t have a charging port, SIM tray, headphone jack or any buttons. There’s virtually no holes on the device, except for the microphone and the hard reset pinhole.

You can check out the handset on IndieGoGo, here.

