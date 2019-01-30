DIY repair hero iFixit announced today that its iPhone battery replacement kits will remain $32.99 CAD or less through the end of 2019.
The company, best known for its teardowns and repair guides, initially lowered the price of its battery kits in 2017 to match Apple’s $35 battery replacement service.
The tech giant instituted the price cut as a mea culpa for a performance management feature it introduced in iOS 10.2.1. The feature adversely affected iPhones with older batteries as it would throttle the performance of their CPU to avoid potential shutdowns. Apple increased the price of its battery replacements after the program ended at the end of 2018.
Company CEO Tim Cook told employees Apple replaced 11 million iPhone batteries in 2018, according to a recent report from John Gruber. Cook went on to add that Apple replaces 1 to 2 million iPhone batteries in a typical year.
iFixit’s battery replacement kits include a replacement battery, as well as all the tools an iPhone owner needs to install the new power source inside their Apple smartphone. Of course, you need to provide the courage to open your iPhone yourself. However, iFixit has great guides to help with the process.
Source: iFixit
