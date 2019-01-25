Google to launch web client version of Duo video calling service

Google plans to launch a web client for its Duo video calling service, according to 9to5Google.
The web client will be available on Chrome, Firefox and Apple’s Safari browsers. Similar to Messages for web, the client will support browser notifications for incoming calls.
As of right now, it’s unclear which features Google will bring to the web client.
With Duo on web, it’s likely that users will need their Google account to access the client. Prior to the launch of Allo and Messages, their QR code authentication system leaked online, but that hasn’t been the case for Duo — though that can change.
Recent leaks suggest that Google plans to add group calling, low light mode and a ‘Call my Home devices’ features to the video calling platform. It’s possible Google will launch all of the features at once including the web client, but only time will tell.
Source: 9to5Google
