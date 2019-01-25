The Source flash sale includes Asus Zenbook, 4K TVs, Apple Watches and more

iRobot, Asus, Sony and Apple products are all included in The Source’s flash sale, which lasts only this weekend.
Here are the products currently on sale:
- iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Vacuum Robot for $429.99 (previously $499.99).
- iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Vacuum Robot for $649.99 (previously $699.99).
- Refurbished ASUS VivoBook Max 14″ Laptop with Intel i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 10 for $499.96 (previously $749.99).
- ASUS ZenBook 14″ Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 for $849.99 (previously $899.99)
- Monster Rockin’ Rambler Portable Wireless Speaker for $89.96 (previously $199.96)
- Monster StreamCast S1 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $79.96 (previously $99.96)
- Sony WI-C400 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $69.99 (previously $89.99)
- Sony WI-SP500 In-Ear Sport Bluetooth Earbuds for $79.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Hisense H7608 43″ 4K Smart TV with Amazon Alexa, Scratch & Dent for $329.99 (previously $499.99)
- Open boxed RCA 60″ 4K Smart TV for $499.99 (previously $749.99)
- Samsung 50″ 4K Smart TV, Scratch & Dent for $499.99 (previously $899.99)
- Sony X720E 55″ 4K HDR Smart TV, Scratch & Dent for $499.99 (previously $1099.99)
- Apple Watch Series 1, 38mm Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band for $179.99 (previously $329.99)
- Apple Watch Series 1, 42mm Space Grey Aluminum with Black Sport Band for $179.99 (previously $369.99)
Source: RedFlagDeals via The Source
