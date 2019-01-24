News
PREVIOUS|

Apple’s over-ear headphones will launch in the second half of 2019: report

Apple has plans to move beyond its Beats headphone brand

Jan 24, 2019

12:50 PM EST

0 comments

Apple Studio3 headphones

Apple’s often-rumoured over-ear headphones will reportedly launch in the second half of 2019, according to a report from Bloomberg’s frequently reliable Mark Gurman.

Information regarding the headphones’ release date was mentioned in Gurman’s recent report surrounding Sonos working on its own pair of headphones.

Gurman has stated in the past that Apple’s headphones could launch as early as 2019, though MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol says that the fact that the headphones might drop in the second half of 2019 is new information.

These headphones will reportedly be a higher-end alternative to Beats’ current offerings. Gurman has stated in the past that though Apple originally intended to drop its own headphones by the end of 2018, production issues caused their release to be pushed back.

Apple’s over-ear headphones will almost certainly feature the successor to company’s instant Bluetooth connecting W1 chip, similar to Beats more recently released offerings like the company’s Solo3 and Studio3 headphones. Further, Apple’s upcoming over-ear headphones are rumoured to feature noise cancellation.

Apple purchased Beats back in 2014 for $3 billion USD (roughly $4 billion CAD).

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Sep 12, 2018

7:03 PM EST

Apple reveals new colourful Beats headphones to match the iPhone XR

News

Jan 9, 2019

9:24 AM EST

Sonos bringing Google Assistant to older speaker models

News

Jan 24, 2019

10:06 AM EST

Apple hires senior Samsung battery executive

News

Jul 20, 2017

1:33 PM EST

Kylie Jenner is the face of Apple’s new Balmain-branded Beats earbuds and headphones

Comments