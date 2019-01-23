News
New mobile app lets you easily type the mOcKiNg SpOnGeBoB mEmE

tHe ApP iS oN aNdRoId aNd IoS

Jan 23, 2019

6:52 PM EST

0 comments

Mocking SpongeBob

You’ve likely seen the “Mocking Spongebob” meme at least once over the past several months.

The meme is taken from a 2012 SpongeBob SquarePants episode where the titular character is pretending to be a chicken and making goofy facial expressions. Naturally, the internet has since turned this image into a meme that mocks people alongside captions with alternating upper- and lower-case letters.

Now, internet personality Samir Mezrahi (better known as “Kale Salad“) has created a mobile app that lets you type like this automatically. You might be thinking that you can do that on your own through without an app by turning Caps Lock on and off, and you’re absolutely right. However, that’s tedious and time-consuming, which isn’t exactly what you want to go through when you’re trying to quickly roast someone.

The app is available for $1.29 on Android and $1.39 CAD on iOS, but really, can you even put a price on the satisfaction of annoying someone with this?

Image credit: Nickelodeon

Via: The Verge

