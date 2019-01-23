TD launches digital mortgage application, mortgage affordability calculator

TD Canada Trust, Canada’s second-largest bank in terms of revenue, has released a digital mortgage application aimed at streamlining the mortgage-shopping and mortgage-approval process.
According to a January 22nd, 2019 media release, TD customers can use the bank’s online ‘Mortgage Affordability Calculator’ to determine “how much home they are able to afford.”
The Mortgage Affordability Calculator also provides links to active real estate listings within a customer’s budget and preferred neighbourhood.
TD customers can also use the bank’s online portal to shop for mortgages, while gaining pre-approval “in as little as five minutes, with a 120-day rate guarantee.”
“We continue to build solutions that provide personalized, connected experiences in the homebuying process,” said Pat Giles, vice president of real estate secured lending at TD, in the same January 22nd media release.
“Buying a home is a huge financial milestone for Canadians, and our goal is to make that process easier and more convenient to make home ownership dreams a reality.”
TD said that it has a group of “dedicated mortgage specialists” available to help customers move through the digital application.
Source: TD Bank Group
Comments