Rogers launching Google Assistant integration for carrier information

Rogers launched a pilot program on January 16th to test out its Google Assistant integration on Android so users can ask questions about the carrier’s products and services.
Google Assistant can access your Rogers information on an Android phone that has a Rogers’ SIM card and the latest version of the Google Assistant app.
If you have everything set up you can ask the digital assistant things like;
- “Hey Google, how do I pay my Rogers bill?”
- “OK Google, how do I add roaming to my plan?”
- “Hey Google, show me current mobile deals.”
- “OK Google, how do I unlock a SIM card?”
- “Hey Google, when am I eligible for an upgrade?”
- “OK Google, what is my voice usage?”
So far Rogers’ integration with Google Assistant is only available in English, but since this is just a pilot program, more languages will likely roll out in the future.
During my tests, the integration worked well, but it left a lot to be desired. Whenever you ask one of the questions from the list above Google Assistant answers you with a link to a Rogers website that has the answer to your question.
For example, asking it to show me mobile deals offers me a link to the Rogers’ Promotions page. Even asking how much data I have left in my Rogers account just linked me to the MyRogers website, instead of the app or just providing me with the answer.
Source: Rogers
