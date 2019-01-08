News
PREVIOUS|

Anker unveils Roav Bolt connected car Bluetooth device at CES 2019

The Bluetooth-enabled device brings Google Assistant intelligence to your vehicle

Jan 8, 2019

12:00 PM EST

0 comments

Chinese mobile peripheral manufacturer Anker used its appearance at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegar to unveil the ‘Roav Bolt,’ a Google Assistant-enabled connected car device.

The portable device plugs directly into a vehicle’s cigar lighter port, allowing drivers to send and receive calls and messages by connecting to their Google account.

“With the command “OK Google”, you can play your favorite song or podcast, enable navigation, read texts, make calls, set reminders, and even check your schedule,” reads an excerpt from an Anker CES 2019 media document.

“Voice notifications will also keep you up to speed on important messages and reminders while you drive.”

According to Anker, the device will cost $49.99 USD (approximately $66.92 CAD) and is set to launch in February 2019.

Related Articles

News

Jun 8, 2018

11:15 AM EST

Anker is building portable battery packs for Nintendo Switch

News

Jul 25, 2018

2:46 PM EST

Bluetooth security flaw affects iPhone, Android, requires security patch to fix

Features

Nov 4, 2018

2:00 PM EST

‘Illuminate your music’ with the Soundwave speaker [Sticky or Not]

News

Oct 25, 2018

6:00 PM EST

Anker announces Nebula Capsule II 720p Android TV portable projector

Comments