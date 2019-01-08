Anker unveils Roav Bolt connected car Bluetooth device at CES 2019

Chinese mobile peripheral manufacturer Anker used its appearance at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegar to unveil the ‘Roav Bolt,’ a Google Assistant-enabled connected car device.
The portable device plugs directly into a vehicle’s cigar lighter port, allowing drivers to send and receive calls and messages by connecting to their Google account.
“With the command “OK Google”, you can play your favorite song or podcast, enable navigation, read texts, make calls, set reminders, and even check your schedule,” reads an excerpt from an Anker CES 2019 media document.
“Voice notifications will also keep you up to speed on important messages and reminders while you drive.”
According to Anker, the device will cost $49.99 USD (approximately $66.92 CAD) and is set to launch in February 2019.
