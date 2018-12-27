Sony increasing output of 3D camera sensors: Bloomberg

Japanese electronics giant Sony plans on increasing production of 3D sensors following interest from companies like Apple, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Bloomberg spoke with Satoshi Yoshihara, the head of Sony’s sensor division, who told the publication that the company plans on launching mass production in late summer 2019.
Sony’s 3D sensors will reportedly power front- and rear-facing 3D cameras, though Yoshihara didn’t speak to sales or production targets.
The company’s 3D sensors can create 3D models and work at distances of up to five metres, thanks to a method called ‘time of flight,’ which uses laser pulses and measures how long it takes for pulses to return.
Yoshihara also told Bloomberg that devices only require two 3D sensor ships — one for the front and one for the back — despite the new trend of shippings phones with steadily increasing numbers of cameras.
Citing “people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg reported that embattled Chinese hardware manufacturer Huawei plans on using Sony’s 3D camera sensors in “next generation models.”
Additionally, Apple, Google and Samsung all use Sony’s camera chips in their devices.
Source: Bloomberg
