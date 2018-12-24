Sony’s PlayStation Store has a flash sale with games up to 60 percent off

Sony is hosting a flash sale on its PlayStation Store. Plenty of games are on sale, with some as much as 60 percent off.
The sale runs until December 26th. We’ve picked some of the standout deals you can see below.
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – 13 percent off for $86.99
- Marve’s Spider-Man – 33 percent off for $53.59
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – 25 percent off for $59.99
- God of War – 30 percent off for $34.99
- Battlefield V – 40 percent off for $47.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – 40 percent off for $47.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – 60 percent off for $19.99
- Life Is Strange 2: Episode 1 – 50 percent off for $5.49
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 50 percent off for $39.99
- Far Cry 5 – 60 percent off for $31.99
If these deals don’t work for you, there are plenty of other great offers. You can see everything on sale over here.
