Sony’s PlayStation Store has a flash sale with games up to 60 percent off

Dec 24, 2018

3:17 PM EST

PlayStation logos

Sony is hosting a flash sale on its PlayStation Store. Plenty of games are on sale, with some as much as 60 percent off.

The sale runs until December 26th. We’ve picked some of the standout deals you can see below.

If these deals don’t work for you, there are plenty of other great offers. You can see everything on sale over here.

