Nintendo unveils Boxing Week 2018 deals

Nintendo is offering a host of deals for Boxing Week, including a handful of games for $30 off.
The blockbuster deal is a Nintendo Switch that comes with Super Mario Party for as low as $379.99 CAD. The deal is live at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.
Beyond the console, Nintendo is offering a handful of games for $30 off. The games include The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pokken Tournament DX, Mario Tennis Aces, Kirby Star Allies and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.
You can buy these games at their reduced prices either in-store or online at EB Games between December 26th, 2018 and December 31st, 2018.
Another deal at EB Games will let users buy a title for $30 off when they purchase a new Switch. The games that are eligible for this deal include Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2.
Best Buy is offering $30 off of a few switch games as well from December 24th, 2018 to December 31st, 2018. The games include Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Mario Tennis Aces.
To see all of Nintendo’s deals, you can check out the company’s deal page here.
