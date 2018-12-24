News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo unveils Boxing Week 2018 deals

Nintendo is getting ready to unleash some great deals over the holidays

Dec 24, 2018

3:38 PM EST

0 comments

Nintendo is offering a host of deals for Boxing Week, including a handful of games for $30 off.

The blockbuster deal is a Nintendo Switch that comes with Super Mario Party for as low as $379.99 CAD. The deal is live at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

Beyond the console, Nintendo is offering a handful of games for $30 off. The games include The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pokken Tournament DX, Mario Tennis Aces, Kirby Star Allies and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. 

You can buy these games at their reduced prices either in-store or online at EB Games between December 26th, 2018 and December 31st, 2018.

Another deal at EB Games will let users buy a title for $30 off when they purchase a new Switch. The games that are eligible for this deal include Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2.

Best Buy is offering $30 off of a few switch games as well from December 24th, 2018 to December 31st, 2018. The games include Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Mario Tennis Aces. 

To see all of Nintendo’s deals, you can check out the company’s deal page here. 

Related Articles

News

Dec 24, 2018

8:00 AM EST

Here are SaskTel’s Boxing Day deals

News

Dec 22, 2018

2:26 PM EST

Get a $0 iPhone XR and 10GB of data starting at $115 per month with Bell

News

Dec 24, 2018

2:48 PM EST

Here are Canadian carrier’s 2018 Boxing Week deals

News

Dec 22, 2018

1:01 PM EST

Nintendo still expects to hit 100 million software units target by March 2019

Comments