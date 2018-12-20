OxygenOS Open Beta 23/21 brings Android’s December security patch to OnePlus 5/5T

Hot on the heels of the first OxygenOS Open Beta release for the OnePlus 6T, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has launched the latest Open Betas for the OnePlus 5 and 5T via an over-the-air update.
OnePlus first started testing Android 9 Pie on the OnePlus 5/5T last week via Open Beta 22 and 20, respectively. Compared to those two updates, OxygenOS Open Betas 23 and 21 are more subdued affairs. Besides the inclusion of Android’s December security patch, the majority of changes are bug fixes. Read the full changelog on the official OnePlus community forum.
As always, while the company’s Open Betas allow OnePlus device owners to test new software features before they’re available to the majority of OnePlus users, OnePlus explicitly states that users should not expect a stable experience.
Instructions on how to install an OxygenOS Open Beta can be found on the company’s website.
Source: OnePlus
