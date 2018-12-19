Macaulay Culkin is back with limited-time ‘Home Alone’ themed Assistant Actions

Macaulay Culkin is back with a new role in a one-minute holiday film called Home Alone Again with the Google Assistant.
This video features an older, modern-day Culkin who again finds himself home alone, but this time with Google Assistant.
Culkin sets a custom routine and adds stuff to his calendar. The actor also re-creates scenes from the original Home Alone film, includes the ones in which his character jumps on a bed, fixes his hair and eats dinner all by his lonesome.
With this video comes new Actions for Google Assistant to perform. For a limited time, Assistant can quote some of the best scenes from the movie.
Just say, Hey Google:
- “How much do I owe you?” and you’ll be reminded to “Keep the change, you filthy animal.”
- “Did I forget something?” and the famous “KEVINNNNNNNNNN” scream will play back.
- “It’s me Snakes. I got the stuff,” to recreate a back-and-forth dialogue from the movie Kevin watches, “Angels with Filthy Souls.”
- “The Wet Bandits are here” to trigger Kevin defending his house.
- “I’m the man of the house” to relive the famous scene when Kevin tries aftershave.
Google also released a video with the behind scenes looks at the Culkin Home Alone Again video.
“They did a very good job on the set decoration, the props, and all the shots were spot on,” Culkin says in the video. “I am thinking and hoping that people will really dig it.”
Source: Google Blog post
Comments