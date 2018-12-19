News
Get the HomePod for $364.99 CAD on eBay

Canadian consumers in search of a deal on Apple’s HomePod can currently get the smart speaker for $364.99 via eBay.

The sale comes courtesy of one of the platform’s top-rated sellers, “phones.n.more.” The company has a 100 percent positive rating on 2,200 reviews. According to phones.n.more’s listing, the speakers are either store display units or buyer’s remorse returns. Only the “Space Gray” model is available.

The HomePod typically sells for $449 CAD.

Act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer; the seller has sold through most of its stock.

Source: eBay

