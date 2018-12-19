Google Photos now allows users to store 20,000 photos in an album

Google Photos users who have tons of pictures can rejoice as Google now allows users to store up 20,000 images in a single album.
Before this update, users could pack 10,000 pictures into each ‘Private album.’ Now, Google has doubled that number.
Previously, users could put 20,000 images into a ‘Shared album.’ It looks like Google just decided to make both limits the same.
Either way, this is a nice touch, and I’m sure there are some photographers out there that are excited about this update.
Source: Android Police
Comments