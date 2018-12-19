News
PREVIOUS|

Google Photos now allows users to store 20,000 photos in an album

Google is giving photographers an early holiday gift

Dec 19, 2018

5:50 PM EST

0 comments

Google Photos users who have tons of pictures can rejoice as Google now allows users to store up 20,000 images in a single album.

Before this update, users could pack 10,000 pictures into each ‘Private album.’ Now, Google has doubled that number.

Previously, users could put 20,000 images into a ‘Shared album.’ It looks like Google just decided to make both limits the same.

Either way, this is a nice touch, and I’m sure there are some photographers out there that are excited about this update.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Dec 19, 2018

9:10 AM EST

Google’s new Street View Trekker is sleeker, lighter

News

Dec 19, 2018

4:22 PM EST

Google Play Store graced with an array of new colours

News

Nov 19, 2018

7:10 PM EST

Portrait Mode depth-of-field image editing comes to Google Photos for iOS

Resources

Dec 18, 2018

8:05 PM EST

Google offers discounts on Home products and Pixelbook for the holidays

Comments