Uber secretly files for an IPO along with Lyft

Ride-hailing service Uber quietly filed for an initial public offering (IPO) last week, according to anonymous sources.
Bloomberg reported on December 7th, 2018 that the company submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
It is reported that the filing could be the largest IPO next year and one of the five biggest offerings ever. Financial analysts have estimated Uber could be worth $120 billion when it goes public.
At the same time, Uber’s rival company Lyft also filed for an IPO to the SEC on December 6th, 2018.
Source: Bloomberg
