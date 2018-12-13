Canadians have until December 15 to get free Amazon shipping on deliveries before December 25

Amazon Canada has released its holiday shipping cutoff calendar, telling Canadians they have until December 15th, 2018 to take advantage of free shipping if they want their purchases delivered before December 25th.
Free shipping is only available with qualifying orders of at least $35 CAD.
The last day for two-day shipping is December 19th, 2018, while the last day for one-day delivery is December 23rd.
One-day delivery is only available in select cities. Cut-off times vary by city, as well. Additionally, the price of shipping depends on the item.
Additionally, residents of Toronto and Vancouver can still receive their purchases before December 25th, as long as they place a same-day delivery on eligible items by early morning December 24th.
In a humorous turn, Amazon Canada said that anyone who needs a last-minute gift delivered by December 25th can always email an Amazon gift card.
Source: Amazon
